Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO
Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Arthur Garrett M.d. Ph.d Mpllc2212 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Chose this Dr. when my daughter was born due to coworkers recommendations and I'm glad I did! She's always been more than amazing. There's been a handful of times we've had to see other Dr.'s if she's been out & I can say they've been hit & miss. I've seen two other people that'd I'd consider using as a backup and the rest have been horrible (if she's in she's ALWAYS willing to work us in if necessary though). She's thorough, listens to everything, doesn't try to rush & my daughter LOVES her!
About Dr. Diana Reinhardt, DO
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Reinhardt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.