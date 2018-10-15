Dr. Diana Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Roth, MD
Dr. Diana Roth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
Boro. Park Obstetrics & Gynecology PC5925 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-2700
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC1505 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 388-2700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC52d Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 388-2700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Olitsa Roth MD5211 15th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 851-0811
Midwood Adult Daycare Inc.1001 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 693-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Roth if you’re looking for a GREAT OBGYN look no further ! She has been my OBGYN since 2015 . Excellent bedside manner and just an all around great person!!!!
About Dr. Diana Roth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1477559086
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.