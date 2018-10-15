Overview of Dr. Diana Roth, MD

Dr. Diana Roth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Roth works at Boro Park Ob/Gyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.