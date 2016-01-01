Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diana Samuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Samuel, MD
Dr. Diana Samuel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia University Medical Center PSY51 W 51st St Ste 340, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
About Dr. Diana Samuel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669791554
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.