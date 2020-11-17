Dr. Diana Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Sandler, MD
Dr. Diana Sandler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler's Office Locations
-
1
Skokie Gastro9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-2503
-
2
E N H L S - H P Specialty Suites757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2503
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’d like to express my filling about my great rheumatologist Dr. Diana Sandler. I am under her care for past few years. Prior to my first visit with Dr. Sandler I had difficulty in walking. I had problems with my joints and I was advised by other doctors to replace my hip. Thanks to Dr Sandler I did not replace my hip and now I walk very long and hard trails (9-12 miles). Thank you, Dr. Sandler!
About Dr. Diana Sandler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1407088164
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Rush University Medical Center
- Loyola University Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandler speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
