Overview

Dr. Diana Sayadyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Yerevan State Med University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Sayadyan works at All For Health Health For All in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.