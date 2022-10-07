Dr. Diana Silverman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Silverman, DO
Overview of Dr. Diana Silverman, DO
Dr. Diana Silverman, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 516-1209Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 516-1209
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr. Silverman by my Gynocologist Dr. Herde and my Primary Dr. Donovan. I had a lump that needed to be checked and Dr. Silverman was as compassionate as could be. She did a biopsy on the spot... and the results were good. She seemed a happy with them as I was.
About Dr. Diana Silverman, DO
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972793156
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Midwestern University
- UMDNJ
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Rutgers
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
