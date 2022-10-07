Overview of Dr. Diana Silverman, DO

Dr. Diana Silverman, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.