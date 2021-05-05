Dr. Diana Decotis-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decotis-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Decotis-Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Decotis-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Women's Health320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 315-8360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Decotis is always so kind and caring with her visits, allowing you to ask as many questions as needed. I would recommend her to anyone! I was seen close to my appoint time, her team are also professional and awesome!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104055599
- University of South Alabama Children & Women's Hospital
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
