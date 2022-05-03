Dr. Stancov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Stancov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Stancov, MD
Dr. Diana Stancov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Stancov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stancov's Office Locations
-
1
Dops-psychiatry152 West St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5140
-
2
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (203) 791-5140Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stancov?
Dr Stancov Really listens to my concerns. She has a good sense of humor. I feel so relaxed. The staff have always been polite and professional.
About Dr. Diana Stancov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629029764
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stancov accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stancov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stancov works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stancov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stancov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stancov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stancov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.