Dr. Diana Tenney, DDS
Overview
Dr. Diana Tenney, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Leonardtown, MD.
Dr. Tenney works at
Locations
Breton Bay Dentistry23140 Moakley St Ste 5, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Directions (301) 786-3610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was taken back for exam/ cleaning within minutes of my arrival. Casey cleaned teeth,they were in good shape. Office and exam rooms very clean. Everybidy friendly Saw Dr Tenney at conclusion of cleaning..all is great
About Dr. Diana Tenney, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1326650904
Frequently Asked Questions
