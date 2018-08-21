Overview of Dr. Diana Traquina, MD

Dr. Diana Traquina, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Traquina works at University Otolaryngology in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.