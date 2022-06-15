Dr. Tsombaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Tsombaris, DPM
Overview of Dr. Diana Tsombaris, DPM
Dr. Diana Tsombaris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clarksboro, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Tsombaris works at
Dr. Tsombaris' Office Locations
-
1
Family Foot & Ankle Care Center119 Berkley Rd Ste A, Clarksboro, NJ 08020 Directions (856) 599-0133
-
2
David and Gilbert297 Westwood Dr Ste 106, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 848-6262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsombaris?
Dr. Tsombaris is very compassionate as well as a very talented podiatrist, especially when working with senior citizens.
About Dr. Diana Tsombaris, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104955012
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsombaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsombaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsombaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsombaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsombaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsombaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.