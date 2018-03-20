Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD
Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tzeng's Office Locations
Stroke Center909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy after seeing Dr. Tzeng. She answered all my questions in a clear and understandable way, and it set my mind at ease. Friendly, caring, I felt uplifted and very positive having everything explained, once and for all.
About Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821288408
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tzeng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tzeng accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tzeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tzeng has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tzeng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzeng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzeng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tzeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tzeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.