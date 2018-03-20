Overview of Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD

Dr. Diana Tzeng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tzeng works at Stroke Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.