Dr. Diana Vitale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hmh Group - Obgyn Wayne502 Valley Rd Ste 106, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (551) 996-9733
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She takes her time, explaining everything to me in details. Staff is polite and professional.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1043525439
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vitale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitale has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitale speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.