Dr. Diana Westerfield, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Westerfield, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Westerfield works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group10 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most caring, down to earth doctor(normally doctors are kind of stuffy) She is very knowledgeable. She listens and does not rush you. She cares.
About Dr. Diana Westerfield, DO
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962440883
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
