Dr. Diana Wilson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Wilson works at Neurosurgical & Spine Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.