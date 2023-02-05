Dr. Diana Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Wilson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Neurosurgical & Spine Consultants1001 12th Ave Ste 171, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 576-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Dr. Diana Wilson. My first impression at first visit was one of a very relaxed, quiet, direct and confident Dr. We felt like we could have taken an hour and she wouldn’t have minded. She performed a flawless ACDF 3 level procedure. We were supposed to have four level but she decided during procedure only three was needed. I’m thankful for that. Follow up visits were quick and thorough. Final visit was such a confidence building experience. As she looked over my recent imaging she stated “ Oh yes, very good” and she took the time to point out all of the details she liked and answered my questioned. She released me to therapy after which I could resume any and all my previous activities without worries. Highly recommend her. Office personnel always seemed to be a bit anxious and lacking in a little inter personal social skill with patients, however they were kind and professional. Definitely highly recommend Dr. Wilson.
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
