Overview

Dr. Diana Yao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Yao works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.