Dr. Diana Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Yao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 595-5421
Digestive Health Research of7677 Center Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (562) 595-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is superb, caring and thorough!
About Dr. Diana Yao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
