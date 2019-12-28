Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM
Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Podiatry and Barefoot Wellness Centers, LLC2236 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-0346
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After seeking many podiatrist, I found the one!! Dr. Diandra Gordon has done a phenomenal job with my feet. She is always smiling and extremely knowledgeable. The wait time is fast and her staff is friendly. I'd recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
