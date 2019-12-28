Overview of Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM

Dr. Diandra Gordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Gordon works at Podiatry Centers North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.