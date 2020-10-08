Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Diane Alexander, MD
Dr. Diane Alexander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (762) 499-2060Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She did an awesome job on my child’s medical necessary surgery.
About Dr. Diane Alexander, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245354299
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
