Overview of Dr. Diane Armstrong, MD

Dr. Diane Armstrong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Mercy Health Fairfield Internal Medicine in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.