Dr. Diane Bartels, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diane Bartels, MD

Dr. Diane Bartels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bartels works at Harbor Pediatrics in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bartels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gig Harbor Office
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diane Bartels, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1518161116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bartels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartels works at Harbor Pediatrics in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bartels’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

