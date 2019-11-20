See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Diane Boykin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Diane Boykin, MD

Dr. Diane Boykin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Boykin works at Kaiser Permanente North Arundel Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boykin's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Fontana Med Cnt - Hosp & Mob3
    7670 Quarterfield Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 508-7650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 20, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Boykin for over 10 years, and she has always been incredibly professional, kind, helpful and positive with concerns and questions. She and her staff somehow remember me even though I only come once a year, which is very impressive. She and her staff have always made me feel comfortable with every visit, and I have always appreciated how quick she is. I love the themed socks in the exam room, and her tasteful artwork. I highly recommend Dr Boykin, and I can't imagine going to anyone else for my Ob/Gyn needs. It does take awhile to get an appointment for an annual checkup, but be aware that if it there is ever an issue - her team will make sure that you see her quickly as needed.
    SJP — Nov 20, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Diane Boykin, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diane Boykin, MD.

    About Dr. Diane Boykin, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1497714802
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Boykin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boykin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boykin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boykin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boykin works at Kaiser Permanente North Arundel Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Boykin’s profile.

    Dr. Boykin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boykin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Boykin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boykin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boykin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boykin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

