Dr. Brinkman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Brinkman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Brinkman, MD
Dr. Diane Brinkman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Brinkman's Office Locations
ARC Medical Park Tower OB/GYN1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0161
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was very happy with Dr. Brinkman. This visit was for my 13 year old daughter. She was calm, kind and knowledgeable. She put my daughter and me at ease over a serious issue.
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
