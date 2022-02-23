Overview of Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD

Dr. Diane Buchbarker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital, Washington Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Buchbarker works at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA and Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.