See All Family Doctors in Columbia, MO
Dr. Diane Bussan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Diane Bussan, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Diane Bussan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. 

Dr. Bussan works at South Providence Family Medicine in Columbia, MO with other offices in Middleton, WI and Cross Plains, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Providence Family Medicine
    551 E Southampton Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 884-7733
  2. 2
    Curators of the University of Missouri
    1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 884-7733
  3. 3
    Uw Medical Foundation
    7974 Uw Health Ct, Middleton, WI 53562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 798-3344
  4. 4
    Uw Health-cross Plains
    2418 Brewery Rd, Cross Plains, WI 53528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 798-3344

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bussan?

Jul 01, 2020
Dr Bussan had a lengthy appointment my husband, always listening to our concerns and trying to figure out the least invasive way to treat his conditions. From his appointment, I decided to also see her myself. Very pleased :)
Bruna — Jul 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Diane Bussan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diane Bussan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bussan to family and friends

Dr. Bussan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bussan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diane Bussan, MD.

About Dr. Diane Bussan, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891354916
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bussan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bussan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bussan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bussan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bussan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bussan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Diane Bussan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.