Dr. Bussan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Bussan, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Bussan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Bussan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Providence Family Medicine551 E Southampton Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 884-7733
-
2
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 884-7733
-
3
Uw Medical Foundation7974 Uw Health Ct, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (608) 798-3344
-
4
Uw Health-cross Plains2418 Brewery Rd, Cross Plains, WI 53528 Directions (608) 798-3344
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bussan?
Dr Bussan had a lengthy appointment my husband, always listening to our concerns and trying to figure out the least invasive way to treat his conditions. From his appointment, I decided to also see her myself. Very pleased :)
About Dr. Diane Bussan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891354916
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bussan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bussan works at
Dr. Bussan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bussan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bussan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bussan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.