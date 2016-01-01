Overview of Dr. Diane Clausen, MD

Dr. Diane Clausen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Clausen works at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.