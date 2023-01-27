Overview of Dr. Diane Counce, MD

Dr. Diane Counce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Counce works at Neurology and Neurodiagnostics AL in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.