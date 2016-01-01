See All Psychiatrists in Abington, PA
Dr. Diane Custer, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Abington, PA
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diane Custer, MD

Dr. Diane Custer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Custer works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Custer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMH Geropsychiatric Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Group Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Somatoform Disorders
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diane Custer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1619992302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Custer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Custer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Custer works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Custer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Custer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Custer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Custer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Custer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

