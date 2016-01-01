Overview of Dr. Diane Custer, MD

Dr. Diane Custer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Custer works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.