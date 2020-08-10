Dr. Diane Czuk-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czuk-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Czuk-Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Grand Rapids Associated Internists1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 380, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a virtual visit with Dr. Czuk-Smith, and she is awesome! She actually listened to me, and was excited to share new ideas with me on how I may be able to reduce my back pain. She was supportive and caring, and her concern for my well being was number one. I look forward to working with her in the future!
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Hospital Detroit
- Sinai Hospital Detroit
- Sinai Hosp Detroit
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Czuk-Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czuk-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czuk-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czuk-Smith has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czuk-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Czuk-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czuk-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czuk-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czuk-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.