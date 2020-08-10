Overview

Dr. Diane Czuk-Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Czuk-Smith works at Grand Rapids Associated Internists in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.