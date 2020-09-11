See All Physicians Assistants in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Diane Dressman, MD

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Diane Dressman, MD is a Physician Assistant in Mountain View, CA. 

Dr. Dressman works at Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation in Mountain View, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 603-8524
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr. Dressman is very friendly and made me feel reassured throughout the whole healing process. She is an excellent surgeon who did a great job on my wrist
    Diego Parodi — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Diane Dressman, MD

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184799264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dressman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dressman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dressman works at Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dressman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dressman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dressman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dressman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dressman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

