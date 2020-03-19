Dr. Diane Fortman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Fortman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Diane Fortman, DPM
Dr. Diane Fortman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortman's Office Locations
- 1 2448 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 875-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortman?
I have been seeing Doctor Fortman for a long time, I look forward to quarterly review and cutting , Since i started going to her i have not had a ingrown toenail, and she takes care of other problems as they arise. Simply put she is great!!!!!!
About Dr. Diane Fortman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487784880
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.