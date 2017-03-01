See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lawrence Township, NJ
Dr. Diane Fresca, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (27)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Fresca, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Fresca works at Advocare Princeton Endocrinology in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocare Princeton Endocrinology
    168 Franklin Corner Rd Unit 2A, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-0075
    Advocare LLC
    256 Bunn Dr Ste D, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 01, 2017
    I saw Dr. Fresca today and had to review her, because she really is tops. She knows her field, she's willing to work with me on my TSH, not just looking at numbers but the way I feel, easy to talk with, asked all the right questions and then some. I read one of her other reviews on this site, where she was given 1 star because the patient had to wait an hour. I think that means she's going overtime with a patient she cares about. Top marks for this doctor, who cares!
    Bobbie Jean Huff in Lawrenceville, NJ — Mar 01, 2017
    About Dr. Diane Fresca, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104084649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
