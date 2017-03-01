Dr. Fresca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Fresca, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diane Fresca, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Advocare Princeton Endocrinology168 Franklin Corner Rd Unit 2A, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0075
Advocare LLC256 Bunn Dr Ste D, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-4433
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
I saw Dr. Fresca today and had to review her, because she really is tops. She knows her field, she's willing to work with me on my TSH, not just looking at numbers but the way I feel, easy to talk with, asked all the right questions and then some. I read one of her other reviews on this site, where she was given 1 star because the patient had to wait an hour. I think that means she's going overtime with a patient she cares about. Top marks for this doctor, who cares!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104084649
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Fresca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fresca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fresca has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fresca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fresca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fresca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fresca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fresca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.