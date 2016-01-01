See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Diane George, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diane George, MD

Dr. Diane George, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. George works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Diane George, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548236938
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

