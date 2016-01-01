Overview of Dr. Diane George, MD

Dr. Diane George, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. George works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.