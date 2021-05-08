Dr. Diane George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane George, MD
Dr. Diane George, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 936-0875
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Excellent physician with great demeanor and a busy schedule! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Diane George, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811130123
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.