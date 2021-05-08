Overview of Dr. Diane George, MD

Dr. Diane George, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. George works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.