Overview of Dr. Diane Heaton, MD

Dr. Diane Heaton, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Northeastern Health System and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Heaton works at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.