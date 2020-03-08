See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Diane Hesselbrock, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Diane Hesselbrock, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Hesselbrock works at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Cardiology in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CO Health Medical Group Cardio
    1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 365-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Traumatic Brain Injury
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Traumatic Brain Injury
Parkinson's Disease

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Mar 08, 2020
    I saw Dr Hesselbrock this week and was very nervous ; She walked in the room with a big smile and introduced herself to me and my husband . She has a very calming voice and so sweet. She took the time with me to explain everything and answer my questions. She cares, listens, answers your questions. Her so calming voice made me feel at ease. What a caring doctor Hesselbrock is. I would gladly recommend hernia. LOVE HER ,LOVE HER !
    R. PENA — Mar 08, 2020
    About Dr. Diane Hesselbrock, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598924052
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Hesselbrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesselbrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hesselbrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hesselbrock works at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Cardiology in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hesselbrock’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesselbrock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesselbrock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesselbrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesselbrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.