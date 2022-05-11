Overview of Dr. Diane Hughes, MD

Dr. Diane Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Mohammad Omer Khan PA in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.