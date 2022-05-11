Dr. Diane Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Hughes, MD
Dr. Diane Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
Mohammad Omer Khan PA18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 300, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (972) 880-8792
-
2
Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center6411 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I had a hysterectomy a year ago. Dr. Hughes was outstanding!! The surgery was done so perfectly I did not need pain medication at all (this is for real, no pain meds!). I was shocked! I was discharged from the hospital the next day and went back home feeling like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders: no more heavy bleeding, no more irregular periods, no more pain! It's a year later, and I am so happy I made that decision. Dr. Hughes gave me tons of information before my surgery and went over all my options so that I could make an informed decision. The office staff is also amazing. I have a good time every time I go there because they are always friendly and funny. I highly recommend Dr. Hughes. She changed the quality of my life, and I am so grateful!!
About Dr. Diane Hughes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649273806
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.