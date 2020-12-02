Dr. Diane Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Kaufman, MD
Dr. Diane Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
-
1
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 278-8660
- 2 25 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 754-0440
-
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Dr Kaufman is a great doctor! I have been seeing her for 21 years! Kind, compassionate, knowledgeable! Has always taken the time every visit I have ever had! You will never feel rushed and always leave feeling like you are truly cared about! You will be in great hands with her!
About Dr. Diane Kaufman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689687097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.