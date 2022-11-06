See All Ophthalmologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Diane Klein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diane Klein, MD

Dr. Diane Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.

Dr. Klein works at Las Colinas Ophthalmology Association in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Colinas Ophthalmology Association
    440 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 355, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 868-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract Removal Surgery

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract Removal Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis
Blindness
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 06, 2022
    Have been with her since the 80’s. What more can you say.
    Jon — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Diane Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376624395
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Las Colinas Ophthalmology Association in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

