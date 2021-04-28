See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Diane Krieger, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Krieger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel

Dr. Krieger works at New Perspective Mental Health LLC in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD
Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD
4.7 (21)
Dr. Richard Harrell, MD
Dr. Richard Harrell, MD
5.0 (75)
Locations

  1. 1
    New Perspective Mental Health LLC
    6141 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-4585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mariners Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Krieger is the raw deal. A natural professional with decades of hands-on experience. She will examine the person as a whole and offers a holistic and factual approach. She looks for the root of an issue rather than the quick easy treatments that keep people medicated.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diane Krieger, MD
    About Dr. Diane Krieger, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790757037
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Krieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krieger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krieger works at New Perspective Mental Health LLC in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krieger’s profile.

    Dr. Krieger has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

