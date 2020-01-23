Dr. Diane Light, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Light, DO
Dr. Diane Light, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Light's Office Locations
Steven Lyons, DO1125 Madison St Fl 3, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 632-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Light was my mother's surgeon through two major surgeries and is the most phenomenal physician I have ever encountered. Not only is she incredibly skilled in her practice; but she also exudes warmth, genuine concern, and thoroughly answers questions. I credit her with adding many years to my mom's life due to her wise decision-making and the follow-up of care that Mom received. Mom felt so valued each time we met with Dr. Light and was extremely confident in any advice or direction she was given by this physician. Dr. Light also recognized and appreciated my mom's sense of humor and vibrant personality, and she and her entire staff joined in and made each visit a wonderful experience. After moving my Mom 130 miles away, I continued to bring her to see Dr. Light for the five-year follow-up appointments instead of changing to a local physician. It was well worth the trip! I cannot say enough good things about this physician. She is a gifted surgeon and an amazing human being!
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
