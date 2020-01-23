Overview of Dr. Diane Light, DO

Dr. Diane Light, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Light works at Steven Lyons, DO in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Port Placements or Replacements, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.