Overview of Dr. Diane Linzer, DO

Dr. Diane Linzer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Linzer works at Office in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.