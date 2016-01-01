See All General Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Worcester, MA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD

Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Lockhart works at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lockhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
    1 Eaton Pl, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 363-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407917412
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    • U Mass Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
