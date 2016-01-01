Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD
Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Lockhart works at
Dr. Lockhart's Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings1 Eaton Pl, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lockhart?
About Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407917412
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- U Mass Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockhart has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.
