Dr. Diane Madfes, MD
Dr. Diane Madfes, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients.
- 1 1 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-8118
She's great and when I wanted a really expensive procedure she said it was unnecessary for me and recommended a much cheaper alternative. Love the way I look now, love Dr. Madfes
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Madfes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madfes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Madfes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madfes.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Madfes can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.