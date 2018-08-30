See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Diane Madfes, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Diane Madfes, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-8118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Aug 30, 2018
About Dr. Diane Madfes, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942366547
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diane Madfes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madfes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Madfes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Madfes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Madfes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madfes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madfes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madfes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

