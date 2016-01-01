See All Pediatricians in Cocoa, FL
Dr. Diane Mageau, DO

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Diane Mageau, DO

Dr. Diane Mageau, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mageau's Office Locations

    7227 N Highway 1, Cocoa, FL 32927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 877-2740
    Central Florida Cancer Institute PA
    201 Magnolia Ave Sw, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 234-8534
    Central Florida Health Care--winter Haven
    1514 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 292-4282
    Central Florida Health Care Inc
    1023 DUNDEE RD, Dundee, FL 33838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 419-3330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Anemia
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Diane Mageau, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1679746135
    Education & Certifications

    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mageau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mageau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mageau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mageau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mageau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

