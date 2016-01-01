See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Diane Mickley, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (3)
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diane Mickley, MD

Dr. Diane Mickley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mickley works at Wilkins Center in Greenwich, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mickley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glenville Medical Concierge Care
    7 Riversville Rd Ste 3, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 531-1909
  2. 2
    Wilkinscenter Greenwich Dbt
    200 Pemberwick Rd Ste 12, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 531-1909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Diane Mickley, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164574778
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Einstein Med Ctr
Fellowship
Residency
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Montefiore Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mickley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mickley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mickley works at Wilkins Center in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mickley’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

