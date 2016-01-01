Dr. Diane Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Bolsa Medical Group10362 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-2091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diane Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.