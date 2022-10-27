Overview of Dr. Diane Ogren, MD

Dr. Diane Ogren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Ogren works at Maplewood Surgery Center in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.