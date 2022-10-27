Dr. Diane Ogren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Ogren, MD
Overview of Dr. Diane Ogren, MD
Dr. Diane Ogren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Dr. Ogren's Office Locations
-
1
Maplewood Surgery Center2945 Hazelwood St Ste 300, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 471-9701
-
2
Woodwinds Health Campus1925 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 471-9400
-
3
Healtheast St Johns Hosptial Pharmacy1575 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 232-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
I recently saw Dr Ogren after a diagnosis of breast cancer to plan a lumpectomy. She was patient and respectful of my questions. Her care was kind and thoughtful and specific to me and my specific diagnosis not the cookie cutter approach of many. I was most impressed by the regard her collegues ( other Drs, nurses etc) had for her. I would highly recommend her.
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
