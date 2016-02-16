Dr. Phalen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Phalen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Diane Phalen, DPM
Dr. Diane Phalen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Phalen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Phalen's Office Locations
-
1
Diane M Phalen1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 304, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phalen?
Dr Phalen was very professional, and her knowledge and recommendation in a treatment plan was very reassuring. I've been under the care of a number of very highly regarded DPM's over the past 10 years. I must say that Dr. Phalen ranks up with the best.
About Dr. Diane Phalen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245249739
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phalen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phalen works at
Dr. Phalen has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phalen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phalen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.