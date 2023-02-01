Overview

Dr. Diane Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at UCLA 15Th St Cmmnty Phys Ntwrk in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.