Dr. Diane Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Ross, MD
Dr. Diane Ross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
memorial physician group749 OAKLEIGH AVE, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 896-3317
Hospital Affiliations
Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very pleased with her, she is so likable, wonderful personality, been going to see her for years, hope she never retires. She is very knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Diane Ross, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1447323001
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Med/Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp Philadelphia
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Barnard
Dr. Ross works at
